$18.67 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $18.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.78 billion and the lowest is $17.07 billion. Boeing reported sales of $17.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year sales of $75.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.51 billion to $79.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $90.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.17 billion to $92.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Boeing by 13.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Boeing by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $4.50 on Wednesday, hitting $132.23. The stock had a trading volume of 316,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135,612. Boeing has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $258.40. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.96.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

