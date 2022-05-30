18,180 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000. American Express comprises 1.4% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Express by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Express by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,994,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.26.

Shares of AXP traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.60. 127,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,439. The company has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

