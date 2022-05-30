$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) will report $2.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the lowest is $2.01 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.87. 342,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,612,824. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,328.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

