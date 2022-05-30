$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) will report $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. PVH also reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $9.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.86. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Wedbush cut shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $70.76. The company had a trading volume of 53,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,553. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PVH by 2,076.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.