200,000 Shares in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU) Bought by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000.

Shares of SZZLU stock remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,326. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

