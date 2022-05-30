$206.27 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) to announce $206.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.60 million. Penumbra posted sales of $184.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $870.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $868.35 million to $873.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEN. BTIG Research began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $7.46 on Wednesday, hitting $149.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,048. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $293.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -878.65 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

