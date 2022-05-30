21,888 Shares in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of CAE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CAE by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CAE by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 89.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

