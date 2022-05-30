$24.28 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) will report $24.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.73 billion and the lowest is $23.33 billion. FedEx reported sales of $22.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $93.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.45 billion to $94.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $97.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.97 billion to $101.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in FedEx by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $7.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.67. 123,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,121. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.43. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $318.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.