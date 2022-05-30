250,000 Shares in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZU) Acquired by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARIZU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,409,000.

NASDAQ ARIZU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.10. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810. Arisz Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

