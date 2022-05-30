264,070 Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 264,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.15% of Himax Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 973.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.01.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.4%. This is a positive change from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura downgraded Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

