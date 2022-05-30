276,591 Shares in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Acquired by Vetamer Capital Management L.P.

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 276,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

Separately, MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ribbit LEAP by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 161,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 61,562 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEAP traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,678. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.92.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services and technology sectors worldwide.

