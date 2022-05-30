$280.04 Million in Sales Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) will report sales of $280.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.00 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $205.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.08 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MXL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 31,730 shares of company stock worth $1,726,967 in the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,452,000 after purchasing an additional 289,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,873,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,680,000 after purchasing an additional 118,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 30.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $39.72. 43,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,281. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.99.

About MaxLinear (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.