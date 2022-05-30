$3.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80. Costco Wholesale posted earnings of $2.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $12.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.49 to $13.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $15.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.44.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after acquiring an additional 465,780 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded up $5.77 on Monday, hitting $470.76. The company had a trading volume of 238,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $375.50 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $536.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.46. The firm has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.