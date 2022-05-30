$3.25 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.27 billion and the lowest is $3.23 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $12.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.13 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.51.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.96. The company had a trading volume of 30,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,866. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.81 and its 200 day moving average is $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

