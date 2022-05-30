$3.40 EPS Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $3.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.44 and the lowest is $3.36. WEX reported earnings of $2.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $12.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $14.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.46.

WEX stock traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.23. 7,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. WEX has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $208.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.18.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 276.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.