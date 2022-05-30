$3.48 Million in Sales Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDBGet Rating) will report $3.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $3.90 million. Solid Biosciences reported sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year sales of $9.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $15.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.57 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 660.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 26,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,894. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.54. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $4.92.

In related news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

