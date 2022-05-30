$3.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.72 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $15.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $15.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.09.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,177 shares of company stock worth $874,306 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded up $7.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,537. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $232.01 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

