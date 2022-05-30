$3.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) to post $3.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.72 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $15.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $15.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.79 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.09.

Shares of LH stock traded up $7.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.87. 32,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $232.01 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

