306,918 Shares in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Bought by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 306,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000. Longview Acquisition Corp. II accounts for approximately 1.0% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $5,475,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 855.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 85,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 241.8% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 312,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 221,282 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,493. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

