3,285 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $151.76 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.36 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

