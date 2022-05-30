460,000 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Purchased by Paulson & CO. Inc.

Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,752,000. TotalEnergies makes up approximately 0.7% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.64) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

NYSE:TTE opened at $58.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

