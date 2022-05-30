48,000 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Bought by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.84.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $70.86 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

