500,000 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Bought by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Barclays by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,946 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $57,276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,155,000 after buying an additional 332,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after buying an additional 2,349,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Barclays by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,157,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,677,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCS traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 383,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,080. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.08) to GBX 260 ($3.27) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

