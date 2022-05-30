$52.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) to report sales of $52.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.21 billion and the lowest is $52.74 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $46.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $198.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.42 billion to $199.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $226.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $212.32 billion to $230.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam lifted its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.24. 1,641,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,393,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

