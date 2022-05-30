$56.64 Million in Sales Expected for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) to report sales of $56.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for City’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.59 million to $56.70 million. City reported sales of $55.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City will report full year sales of $229.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.50 million to $230.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $243.53 million, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $246.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.07. 3,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,613. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.92. City has a 52-week low of $71.61 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $147,241.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,970.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $404,404.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,048.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,660 shares of company stock worth $692,446 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace Capital raised its holdings in City by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in City by 5.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in City by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in City by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in City by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

