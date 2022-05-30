5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Price Up 12.2% After Insider Buying Activity

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) shares were up 12.2% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 120,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 126,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Specifically, Director Luc Bertrand bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$118,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,842,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,175,756.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNP shares. Raymond James cut their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins lowered 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.17. The company has a market cap of C$144.86 million and a PE ratio of -26.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.14.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

