$62.15 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will report sales of $62.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.90 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $62.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $252.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.36 million to $252.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $278.37 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $279.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

CPF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 406,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 295,134 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,852,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,409,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,207,000 after purchasing an additional 170,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.