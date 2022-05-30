$646.02 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) to report $646.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $635.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $656.40 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $472.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.58) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.20.

ALGT traded up $5.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.47. 10,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $131.13 and a 12-month high of $230.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.49. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $319,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,011 shares of company stock valued at $602,404. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

