$691.51 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) will post sales of $691.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $716.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $663.70 million. DexCom reported sales of $595.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.18). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DexCom from $725.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on DexCom from $535.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.25.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $8.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.08. The company had a trading volume of 131,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,312. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $267.57 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $417.29 and its 200 day moving average is $460.56.

DexCom shares are going to split on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.94, for a total value of $253,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.98, for a total transaction of $114,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,009 shares of company stock worth $1,759,189 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 83.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after buying an additional 1,182,632 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,143,218,000 after buying an additional 1,060,655 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,670,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

