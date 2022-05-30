$759.92 Million in Sales Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $759.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $799.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $739.80 million. MarineMax reported sales of $666.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in MarineMax by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MarineMax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

HZO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,200. The company has a market cap of $895.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.81. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

