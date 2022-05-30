$800.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) to report $800.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $801.30 million and the lowest is $800.43 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $713.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Shares of CBRL traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $90.30 and a 52 week high of $163.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.44.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.5% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

