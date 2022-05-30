86,566 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Vetamer Capital Management L.P.

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,000. Charles Schwab comprises 3.5% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 406.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 493,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,481,000 after buying an additional 395,916 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 118,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 58,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,684,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,496,000 after buying an additional 168,320 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.59. 350,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,750,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.