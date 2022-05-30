900 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Bought by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.85.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $148.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.34. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $124.06 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.52 and a 200 day moving average of $216.64.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

