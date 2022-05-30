$938.35 Million in Sales Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) will post sales of $938.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $943.45 million and the lowest is $934.30 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $873.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.58. 6,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,888. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.89%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

