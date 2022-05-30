Abrams Bison Investments LLC Increases Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services comprises approximately 7.6% of Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $102,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

ZIM traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.03. 160,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,625. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.41. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.76%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 141.96%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

