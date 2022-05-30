ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) and VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Head-To-Head Analysis

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) and VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VBI Vaccines has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for ABVC BioPharma and VBI Vaccines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABVC BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A VBI Vaccines 0 0 1 1 3.50

VBI Vaccines has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 554.95%. Given VBI Vaccines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VBI Vaccines is more favorable than ABVC BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and VBI Vaccines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABVC BioPharma -2,145.77% -287.25% -148.54% VBI Vaccines -16,087.72% -48.77% -34.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of ABVC BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of ABVC BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and VBI Vaccines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABVC BioPharma $360,000.00 164.16 -$12.84 million ($0.66) -2.95 VBI Vaccines $630,000.00 375.54 -$69.75 million ($0.28) -3.27

ABVC BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VBI Vaccines. VBI Vaccines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABVC BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VBI Vaccines beats ABVC BioPharma on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABVC BioPharma (Get Rating)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage. It has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation; and collaboration agreements with BioHopeKing Corporation and BioFirst Corporation. The company is based in Fremont, California. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. is a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

About VBI Vaccines (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. The company's enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology allows for the development of eVLP vaccines that mimic the presentation of viruses to elicit a human immune system. Its lead eVLP program candidates include VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study; and VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial. The company also develops coronavirus vaccine candidates, such as VBI-2902 and VBI-2901. In addition, it engages in the development of vaccine platforms and products for licensing to pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies. It has collaboration and license agreements with Brii Biosciences Limited; and GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals S.A. The company also has a collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada to develop pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate targeting COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. VBI Vaccines Inc. has collaboration with Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to advance vaccine candidates against Covid-19 variants. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. VBI Vaccines Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

