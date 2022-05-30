Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.97 and the lowest is $2.66. Accenture posted earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,102,859,000 after buying an additional 443,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $12.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.15. The stock had a trading volume of 127,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,139. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.38. The company has a market cap of $192.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.