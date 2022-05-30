ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACCO. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $722.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.45 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

