ACoconut (AC) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. ACoconut has a market cap of $213,998.93 and $43,225.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00017731 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000308 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010956 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

