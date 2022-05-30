Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. They set a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.63% and a negative net margin of 585.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

