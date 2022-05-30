Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 258,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 613,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,279,000 after acquiring an additional 24,598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $243,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.05. 8,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,626. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.82 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55.

