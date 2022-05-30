adbank Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (ADB)

adbank (ADB) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a total market capitalization of $273,165.26 and $183,491.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

adbank Profile

ADB is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,164,573 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

