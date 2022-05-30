Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.30-$13.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.20 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.40 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAP. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.11.

Shares of AAP traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.05. 22,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,677. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $172.86 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $232,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

