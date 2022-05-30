Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,393,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 530,146 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Agilent Technologies worth $222,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $130.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.40. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.64 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Agilent Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.