Akroma (AKA) Price Up 8.4% This Week

Akroma (AKA) traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Akroma has a market capitalization of $12,159.80 and $20.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,994.60 or 0.06290740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00078069 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

