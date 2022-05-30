Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Down 17.3% This Week

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $82.42 million and $12.64 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.51 or 0.00313843 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00074005 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00072794 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003494 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,540,574,900 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.