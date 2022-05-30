Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Receives $7.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 4,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,656. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.52.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
