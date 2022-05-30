Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Receives $7.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 4,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,656. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.52.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.11). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.34% and a negative net margin of 2,263.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

