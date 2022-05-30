Alio Gold Inc. (ALO.TO) (TSE:ALO) Trading 2.1% Higher

Alio Gold Inc. (ALO.TO) (TSE:ALO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.96. Approximately 201,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 115,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.
About Alio Gold Inc. (ALO.TO) (TSE:ALO)
Recommended Stories
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Alio Gold Inc. (ALO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alio Gold Inc. (ALO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.