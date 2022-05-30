Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $35.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.61. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

