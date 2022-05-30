Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,227,666 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 150.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227,666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $174,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 348,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.39. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $86.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

